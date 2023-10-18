

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $647 million, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $975 million, or $3.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $4.04 billion from $3.47 billion last year.



Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $647 Mln. vs. $975 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.59 vs. $3.56 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.18 -Revenue (Q3): $4.04 Bln vs. $3.47 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken