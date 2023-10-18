

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.68 billion, or $3.73 per share. This compares with $1.40 billion, or $3.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $8.54 billion from $7.93 billion last year.



Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.68 Bln. vs. $1.40 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.73 vs. $3.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.49 -Revenue (Q3): $8.54 Bln vs. $7.93 Bln last year.



