

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $577.20 million, or $3.47 per share. This compares with $914.33 million, or $5.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.8% to $4.59 billion from $5.65 billion last year.



Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $577.20 Mln. vs. $914.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.47 vs. $5.03 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.59 Bln vs. $5.65 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

