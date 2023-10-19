

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a semiconductor company, announced on Thursday that it has appointed Elke Reichart as its new Chief Digital Transformation Officer, effective November 1.



Reichart replaces Constanze Hufenbecher, who decided to not renew her expiring contract with the company.



In her new role, Reichart will be responsible for group-wide digitalization projects, IT infrastructure and Infineon's sustainability strategy, among other things.



She was Chief Digital Officer of TUI Group from 2018 to 2021. Previously, she was with Hewlett Packard for more than 25 years, holding various management positions.



In Germany, Infineon shares are trading at 30.68 euros, down 1.40%.



