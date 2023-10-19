Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023
WKN: A1C9CM | ISIN: US37045V1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 8GM
Tradegate
19.10.23
10:23 Uhr
27,645 Euro
-0,335
-1,20 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,61027,64510:25
27,54027,64510:26
Firmen im Artikel
GENERAL MOTORS
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY27,645-1,20 %
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD10,385-0,91 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.