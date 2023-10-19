WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) reported earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $623 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $631 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
