MOUNT AIRY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) ("Insteel" or the "Company), the largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications in the United States, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net sales of $157.5 million

Gross profit of $14.0 million, or 8.9% of net sales

Net income of $5.6 million, or $0.29 per share

Operating cash flow of $38.6 million

Net cash balance of $125.7 million and no debt outstanding as of September 30, 2023

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $5.6 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to $24.3 million, or $1.24 per share, in the same period a year ago. Despite improved demand, Insteel's fourth quarter results were unfavorably impacted by narrower spreads between selling prices and raw material costs and higher unit manufacturing costs relative to the prior year quarter.

Net sales decreased 24.3% to $157.5 million from $208.0 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting a 27.8% decrease in average selling prices partially offset by a 4.9% increase in shipments. Average selling prices were negatively affected by persistent competitive pricing pressures and the downward trend in steel prices that has been observed throughout most of fiscal 2023. Shipments for the quarter benefited from improved order activity following the completion of customer destocking that had suppressed demand during most of the fiscal year. On a sequential basis, average selling prices decreased 6.6% from the third quarter, while shipments increased 1.8%.

Gross profit decreased to $14.0 million from $39.8 million in the prior year quarter, and gross margin narrowed to 8.9% from 19.1% resulting from the continued spread compression between selling prices and raw material costs and higher plant operating costs due to lower production volumes resulting from inventory reduction measures undertaken by the Company. Insteel's net earnings for the prior year quarter reflect a $0.5 million decrease in the cash surrender value of life insurance policies, which increased selling, general and administrative expense, and decreased net earnings per share by $0.02.

Operating activities generated $38.6 million of cash during the fourth quarter compared to using $9.4 million in the prior year quarter due to the relative changes in working capital. Working capital provided $28.6 million of cash in the current year, driven by a reduction in inventory, while using $34.8 million the prior year.

Fiscal 2023 Results

Net earnings for fiscal 2023 decreased to $32.4 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, from a record $125.0 million, or $6.37 per diluted share, in the prior year. Earnings for the current year benefited from a $3.3 million, or $0.13 per share, gain on the sale of property, plant and equipment.

Net sales decreased 21.5% to $649.2 million from $826.8 million in the prior year driven by a 17.1% decrease in average selling prices and a 5.3% decrease in shipments. Gross profit decreased to $65.4 million from $197.3 million in the same period a year ago, and gross margin narrowed to 10.1% from 23.9% due to lower spreads, reduced shipments and higher operating costs.

Operating activities generated $142.2 million of cash compared to $5.7 million in the prior year due to relative changes in working capital. Working capital provided $95.6 million in the current year, driven by a reduction inventories and receivables, while using $134.3 million in the prior year.

Capital Allocation and Liquidity

Capital expenditures for fiscal 2023 increased to $30.7 million from $15.9 million in the prior year and are expected to total up to approximately $30 million in fiscal 2024 including expenditures primarily to advance the growth of our engineered structural mesh business and to support cost and productivity improvement initiatives as well as recurring maintenance requirements.

Insteel ended the year with a record $125.7 million of cash and no borrowings outstanding on its $100.0 million revolving credit facility.

Outlook

"In the wake of record financial results in the previous year, fiscal year 2023 presented a highly challenging business environment that required rebalancing our supply chain, a significant downward reset of steel prices and ongoing weakness in the residential construction market. In the face of these substantial headwinds, we are encouraged by the improving underlying demand for our products during the fourth quarter despite the current competitive landscape," commented H.O. Woltz III, Insteel's President and CEO. "Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, we are aware of the risks associated with higher interest rates and the implications for the broader U.S. economy and, ultimately, our end markets. Moreover, leading indicators and industry forecasts for nonresidential building construction are signaling a slowdown in activity from the elevated levels of recent years. Nevertheless, we remain cautiously optimistic as customer sentiment is mostly positive, and spending associated with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is expected to accelerate as we progress through fiscal 2024 and help drive demand."

Mr. Woltz further commented, "During the fourth quarter, we successfully commissioned one of our recent capital projects, with the remaining two projects expected to be completed in the first half of fiscal 2024. These strategic investments in our facilities will allow us to broaden our product offering and expand our capacity while reducing the cash cost of operations."

Conference Call

Insteel will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET today to discuss its fourth quarter and 2023 fiscal year end financial results. A live webcast of this call can be accessed on Insteel's website at https://investor.insteel.com and will be archived for replay until the next quarterly conference call.

About Insteel

Insteel is the nation's largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Insteel manufactures and markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement, including engineered structural mesh ("ESM"), concrete pipe reinforcement and standard welded wire reinforcement. Insteel's products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products and concrete contractors for use, primarily, in nonresidential construction applications. Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release, the words "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "appears," "plans," "intends," "may," "should," "could" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and we can provide no assurances that such plans, intentions or expectations will be implemented or achieved. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in detail and are updated from time to time in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in particular in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 1, 2022.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only to the respective dates on which such statements are made and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect any future events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

It is not possible to anticipate and list all risks and uncertainties that may affect our future operations or financial performance; however, they include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, demand for our products and our operations, including the measures taken by governmental authorities to address it, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties; general economic and competitive conditions in the markets in which we operate; changes in the spending levels for nonresidential and residential construction and the impact on demand for our products; changes in the amount and duration of transportation funding provided by federal, state and local governments and the impact on spending for infrastructure construction and demand for our products; the cyclical nature of the steel and building material industries; credit market conditions and the relative availability of financing for us, our customers and the construction industry as a whole; fluctuations in the cost and availability of our primary raw material, hot-rolled steel wire rod, from domestic and foreign suppliers; competitive pricing pressures and our ability to raise selling prices in order to recover increases in raw material or operating costs; changes in United States or foreign trade policy affecting imports or exports of steel wire rod or our products; unanticipated changes in customer demand, order patterns and inventory levels; the impact of fluctuations in demand and capacity utilization levels on our unit manufacturing costs; our ability to further develop the market for ESM and expand our shipments of ESM; legal, environmental, economic or regulatory developments that significantly impact our business or operating costs; unanticipated plant outages, equipment failures or labor difficulties; and the "Risk Factors" discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 1, 2022 and in other filings made by us with the SEC.

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except for per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) September 30, October 1, September 30, October 1, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 157,524 $ 207,991 $ 649,188 $ 826,832 Cost of sales 143,541 168,196 583,790 629,522 Gross profit 13,983 39,795 65,398 197,310 Selling, general and administrative expense 8,129 8,330 30,685 36,048 Restructuring recoveries, net - - - (318) Other expense (income), net - 103 (3,423) 88 Interest expense 20 23 87 91 Interest income (1,422) (216) (3,706) (326) Earnings before income taxes 7,256 31,555 41,755 161,727 Income taxes 1,630 7,249 9,340 36,716 Net earnings $ 5,626 $ 24,306 $ 32,415 $ 125,011 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 0.29 $ 1.24 $ 1.66 $ 6.41 Diluted 0.29 1.24 1.66 6.37 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 19,499 19,558 19,504 19,517 Diluted 19,568 19,628 19,566 19,629 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 2.12 $ 2.12

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, July 1, October 1, 2023 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,670 $ 91,740 $ 48,316 Accounts receivable, net 63,424 66,363 81,646 Inventories 103,306 133,126 197,654 Other current assets 6,453 6,406 7,716 Total current assets 298,853 297,635 335,332 Property, plant and equipment, net 120,014 118,788 108,156 Intangibles, net 6,090 6,278 6,847 Goodwill 9,745 9,745 9,745 Other assets 12,811 12,936 11,665 Total assets $ 447,513 $ 445,382 $ 471,745 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 34,346 $ 38,075 $ 46,796 Accrued expenses 11,809 12,984 15,800 Total current liabilities 46,155 51,059 62,596 Other liabilities 19,853 19,257 19,405 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock 19,454 19,433 19,478 Additional paid-in capital 83,832 83,150 81,997 Retained earnings 278,502 273,460 289,246 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (283) (977) (977) Total shareholders' equity 381,505 375,066 389,744 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 447,513 $ 445,382 $ 471,745

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) September 30, October 1, September 30, October 1, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net earnings $ 5,626 $ 24,306 $ 32,415 $ 125,011 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,469 3,509 13,304 14,486 Amortization of capitalized financing costs 12 16 57 65 Stock-based compensation expense 891 1,034 2,425 2,429 Deferred income taxes 1,229 (297) 238 327 Loss (gain) on sale and disposition of property, plant and equipment and assets held for sale 50 115 (3,271) (480) Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies over premiums paid - - (531) - Gain from life insurance proceeds - - - (364) Net changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 2,939 (471) 18,222 (13,729) Inventories 29,820 (5,207) 94,348 (118,605) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (4,204) (29,161) (16,949) (1,964) Other changes (1,281) (3,288) 1,942 (1,506) Total adjustments 32,925 (33,750) 109,785 (119,341) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 38,551 (9,444) 142,200 5,670 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (4,098) (3,649) (30,702) (15,900) Decrease (increase) in cash surrender value of life insurance policies 249 349 (476) 1,361 Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale - - - 6,934 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - - 9,924 - Proceeds from surrender of life insurance policies - - 358 110 Proceeds from life insurance claims - - - 1,456 Net cash used for investing activities (3,849) (3,300) (20,896) (6,039) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 68 46 323 266 Principal payments on long-term debt (68) (46) (323) (266) Cash dividends paid (584) (584) (41,252) (41,162) Cash received from exercise of stock options 48 - 239 1,650 Financing costs - - (177) - Payment of employee tax withholdings related to net share transactions (236) (197) (432) (483) Repurchases of common stock - (1,204) (2,328) (1,204) Net cash used for financing activities (772) (1,985) (43,950) (41,199) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 33,930 (14,729) 77,354 (41,568) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 91,740 63,045 48,316 89,884 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 125,670 $ 48,316 $ 125,670 $ 48,316 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid during the period for: Income taxes, net $ 2,368 $ 11,485 $ 7,834 $ 41,483 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment in accounts payable 1,301 946 1,301 946 Restricted stock units and stock options surrendered for withholding taxes payable 236 197 432 483

