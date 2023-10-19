The Glimpse Group, Inc.: Sector 5 Digital Partners With A Tier-1 Global Architecture Firm To Create An Immersive Experience For The Business Campus Of One Of The World's Largest Big Box Retailers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Sector 5 Digital ("S5D"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR),(FSE:9DR), and a leader in immersive content development, entered into a 6-figure engagement with one of the world's largest architecture firms to visualize in Augmented Reality ("AR") the new business campus of a multinational retail company.

The offering includes various "lenses" in which visitors can view the campus in WebAR (which does not require the user to download an app, and can be accessed via a browser), and learn about the environmental and cultural impact of the campus on the surrounding neighborhoods.

S5D's General Manager, Sam Losar, commented: "S5D continues to work with some of world's largest brands and companies to leverage the power of immersive technologies. In this example, the immersive experience brings the business campus to life, including a cutting-edge AR navigation system, photo realistic lenses and interactive 360-degree content. In the future, we may expand this project to include Virtual Reality, Mixed Realty and other immersive elements."

About Sector 5 Digital

Sector 5 Digital helps companies transform their brands by creating brilliant digital content for marketing, communications, sales, entertainment, visualization and simulation. The company has an in-house studio developing immersive experiences through Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), 3D modeling and animation, film & video production, interactive game technology and more. For more information on Sector 5 Digital, please visit www.sector5digital.com

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR),(FSE:9DR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Spatial Computing software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

