

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Water technology firm Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) reported Thursday that net earnings for the third quarter increased to $25.97 million or $0.88 per share from $17.93 million or $0.61 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total net sales for the quarter increased 25 percent to a record $186.19 million from $148.01 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $179.06 million for the quarter.



