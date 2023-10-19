

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc. (M), said its customers can shop 'Gifts We Love,' a curated list featuring beauty, home, toys, accessories and unique gifts, this holiday season. Gifts We Love is now available to shop on macys.com, Macy's mobile app and at select Macy's stores nationwide.



Dana Avidan Cohn, Director of Editorial at Macy's, said: 'This year, we've curated a selection of products in our 'Gifts We Love' list featuring must-have brands, trends and in-demand items that everyone will love this holiday season.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken