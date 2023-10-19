

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The United States has vetoed a UN-led ceasefire in the Middle East war.



While 12 of the Security Council's 15 members voted in favour of a resolution that would have called for 'humanitarian pauses' to deliver lifesaving aid to millions in Gaza, the United States voted against it. Russia and the United Kingdom abstained from voting.



A 'no' vote from any one of the five permanent members of the UN apex body stops action on any measure put before it. The Security Council's permanent members are China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



Ahead of the vote, two amendments proposed by Russia, calling for an immediate, durable and full ceasefire, and to stop attacks against civilians were rejected by the Security Council.



Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said Russia's amendments proposed a call to end indiscriminate attacks on civilians and infrastructure in Gaza and the condemnation of the imposition of the blockade on the enclave; and adding a new point for a call for a humanitarian ceasefire.



US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield explained her country's veto in the Council chamber saying 'this resolution did not mention Israel's right of self-defence.'



The action on the Brazilian-led draft resolution follows the defeat on Monday of a Russian-led text calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.



This was the Council's second open meeting on the situation in Gaza.



