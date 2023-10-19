DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Dividend Declaration

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: Dividend Declaration 19-Oct-2023 / 16:24 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New Star Investment Trust plc (the "Company") LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 Dividend Declaration The Company announces that the directors have today declared a final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2023 in an amount of 1.70p per Ordinary Share. This dividend will be paid, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 30 November 2023, on Monday 18 December 2023 to holders of Ordinary Shares on the register at the close of business on Friday 17 November 2023 (ex-dividend Thursday, 16 November 2023). Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited Company Secretary Tel: 01245 950317 19 OCTOBER 2023 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0002631041 Category Code: DIV TIDM: NSI OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 279318 EQS News ID: 1753261 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

