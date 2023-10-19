Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023
Noch einmal große Kurschance!? Einstieg genau jetzt?
19.10.2023 | 17:55
New Star Investment Trust PLC: Dividend Declaration

DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Dividend Declaration 

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) 
New Star Investment Trust PLC: Dividend Declaration 
19-Oct-2023 / 16:24 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
New Star Investment Trust plc 
 
(the "Company") 
 
 
LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 
 
Dividend Declaration 
The Company announces that the directors have today declared a final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2023 in an 
amount of 1.70p per Ordinary Share. 
This dividend will be paid, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 30 November 2023, on 
Monday 18 December 2023 to holders of Ordinary Shares on the register at the close of business on Friday 17 November 
2023 (ex-dividend Thursday, 16 November 2023). 
 
 
Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited 
Company Secretary 
Tel: 01245 950317 
19 OCTOBER 2023 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0002631041 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      NSI 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  279318 
EQS News ID:  1753261 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1753261&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2023 11:24 ET (15:24 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
