CNH Industrial: CNH Named in 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Yesterday, CNH Industrial was added to 3BL's annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies.

Making it into the top quarter, CNH was ranked 23rd after being included in the Russell 1000 Index for the first time. In its industry category, Capital Goods, CNH was ranked 4th. This recognition reaffirms the company's commitment to sustainability for our customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities in which we live and work.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 184 ESG factors in seven pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance. There is no fee for companies to be included in 100 Best Corporate Citizens.

Using a methodology developed by 3BL, all Russell 1000 Index companies are researched by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services.

To compile the ranking, corporate data and information is obtained from publicly available sources only, rather than questionnaires or company submissions. Companies have the option to verify data collected for the ranking at no cost. Data and information used in the 2023 edition of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking was collected between July 2022 to July 2023.

"Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decisive decade requires all companies to truly embed ESG issues into the core of their business," said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL. "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023 are answering the call by demonstrating the societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics. They are setting ambitious goals, outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress, and accounting for all stakeholders in business decisions."

For access to the complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023 ranking and methodology visit: https://100best.3blmedia.com/

