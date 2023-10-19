

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp (CSX) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $0.85 billion, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $1.11 billion, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $3.57 billion from $3.89 billion last year.



CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $0.85 Bln. vs. $1.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.42 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.42 -Revenue (Q3): $3.57 Bln vs. $3.89 Bln last year.



