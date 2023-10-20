Anzeige
Freitag, 20.10.2023
WKN: A0JMCY | ISIN: NL0000339703
20.10.2023
Beter Bed Holding NV reports solid third quarter

Highlights

  • Q3 sales amounted to € 54.9 million (+0.9% vs Q3 2022) resulting in YTD sales of € 173.3 million (+3.9%)
  • Online sales for Q3 at € 9.3 million (-0,5% vs Q3 2022), leading to an online channel share of 16.9% and 17.4% YTD
  • Like-for-Like order intake Q3 up by 9.5%, resulting in an order book of € 21.9 million (+10.1% vs 30 Sept 2022)
  • New Business sales in Q3 +13.0% vs Q3 2022, leading to YTD sales of € 10.2 million (+6.5%)
  • Continued implementation of strategic plan, with third experience store opening for Q4 2023
  • Recommended all-cash offer for all of Beter Bed Holding's shares launched on 4 October 2023, with acceptance period open from 5 October up and until 29 November 2023

John Kruijssen, CEO, comments:
"In a time marked by continued macro-economic challenges and low consumer confidence, we continue to build out our business on the backbone of the importance of sleep for consumers, with strong retail and private label brands, another experience store to be opened and the further development of our online and wholesales activities. A number of our suppliers experienced supply chain challenges, impacting our sales growth in Q3. New Business saw an increase in order intake at the end of the second quarter, resulting in strong third quarter sales. All in all, sales over the third quarter were up slightly, while like-for-like order intake was strong with +9.5% compared with the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead, with the offer from Torqx launched on 4 October 2023, we took another important step in the public offer process. We recommend our shareholders to tender their shares under the offer, and look forward to working together with Torqx to best capture the sustainable long-term success of our business in the future."

For the full PDF of the press release, please click on the link under attachment.

Press photos can be downloaded here.

Attachment

  • press release 20-10-2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8e3ab167-6c47-43e7-bfdb-61686158d35e)

