Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2023) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), is pleased to announce that the Company is experiencing record growth in its Anti Slip business due to an improved regulatory environment. The company has completed 26 new installations with a back log of 88 that are to be installed.

The Bundestag, the German parliament, repealed Section 113a of German Social Code Book XI, which regulated certain standards covering "Maintenance and Promotion of Mobility." The repeal of the regulation removed the restriction that care contracts could only be concluded with facilities that complied with expert standards promulgated under the provision. The elimination of the provision expands the number of facilities that can accept and pay for the installation of the Berlin R13 anti-slip product.

The Company is expanding its installation teams with another Berlin installation crew as well as beginning to train other installation teams. Currently the Company only operates in the Berlin area, however with the change German regulation it will be the Company's goal to add trained installation teams for a nationwide roll out of the Berlin R13 Anti-Slip product. The Company charges between 2,000 and 4,000 Euros per installation.

"We are pleased with the new regulatory environment and plan to capitalize on this opportunity" states Axel Reinke CEO of CBD of Denver.

"The Magic Lappen continues to expand within the Edeka Germany footprint by expanding into 2 new regions as the individual stores are requested the product." Reinke continued. "The Company due to its relationship with Edeka is exploring new packaging possibilities based on customer and Edeka engagement."

The Luxora division of CBD of Denver will be scheduling conference call on October 26th, 2023 at 6pm CET (12 noon EST) with the senior management team to expand on the Company's vision for opportunities in the German market. On the call the Company will outline each of senior manager's role and duties during and expand on the different vertical business that the Company is working in. The Company will also layout its goals and initiatives for 2024 and beyond. Additionally, the company will highlight some of the social media initiatives that it will be implementing during Q4.

"I am very pleased with the progress Luxora has made and look forward to expanding on our goals during the upcoming call" states Jan Schwager.

Additional updates from CBD of Denver

We are reviewing additional products to put through our distribution portals, focusing on products that have already had success in North America. We have has hired and are in discussions with additional social media consultants to put together a focused and detailed plan for building brand awareness and expanding direct to consumer sales on all verticals within CBDD. As part of the Company's social media initiative, we will provide educational and informative content dealing the evolving German regulatory environment.

About CBD of Denver, Inc. (BERLINER INNOVATION)

CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values. The Company is offering a number of innovative consumer products through Libra 9 GmbH, such as the Magic Lappen and the BerlinR13 Anti-Slip solution.

