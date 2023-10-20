

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $243.7 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $251.8 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $269.5 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $2.68 billion from $2.64 billion last year.



Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $243.7 Mln. vs. $251.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.73 -Revenue (Q3): $2.68 Bln vs. $2.64 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken