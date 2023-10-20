Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Tebede AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (137/23)

On request of Tebede AB (publ), company registration number 559309-8790, Nasdaq
Stockholm has admitted the company's A-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm
with effect from October 23, 2023. The A-shares are currently traded on First
North Growth Market. 

As per today's date the company has 11,817,291 A-shares and 2,000,000 B-shares.

Short Name:            TEBEDE A        
----------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:            SE0016075246      
----------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:          228461         
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of A-shares to be listed: 11,817,291       
----------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:             CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------
Segment:             Small cap        
----------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:          STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:         MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------
MIC:               XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------


ICB Classification:

Industry code:   30 Financials     
------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services
------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
