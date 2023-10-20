Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Tebede AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (137/23)

On request of Tebede AB (publ), company registration number 559309-8790, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's A-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from October 23, 2023. The A-shares are currently traded on First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has 11,817,291 A-shares and 2,000,000 B-shares. Short Name: TEBEDE A ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0016075246 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 228461 ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of A-shares to be listed: 11,817,291 ---------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 30 Financials ------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services ------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.