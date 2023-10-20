

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Trading on Friday might be influenced by earnings reports from major corporates. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



Asian shares finished down, while European shares are trading in negative territory.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were down 58.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 5.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 26.75 points.



The U.S. major averages finished lower on Thursday. The Dow fell 250.91 points or 0.8 percent to 33,414.17, the Nasdaq slumped 128.13 points or 1.0 percent to 13,186.18 and the S&P 500 slid 36.60 points or 0.9 percent to 4,278.00.



On the economic front, the Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 815, while the U.S. rig count was 622. Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker will speak on the economic outlook before the Risk Management Association Philadelphia Chapter Meeting at 9.00 am ET.



Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will speak to the SOMC Fall Meeting at the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research at 12.15 pm ET.



Asian stocks tumbled on Friday. Chinese shares ended lower after the People's Bank of China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged at the monthly fixing, as widely expected.



China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.74 percent to 2,983.06 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled 0.72 percent lower at 17,172.13.



Japanese shares fell. The Nikkei average dropped 0.54 percent to 31,259.36 while the broader Topix index closed down 0.38 percent at 2,255.65.



Australian stocks fell ahead of key inflation data due next week. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 and the broader All Ordinaries index both slipped around 1.16 percent to close at 6,900.70 and 7,089.70, respectively.



European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 80.38 points or 1.16 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 189.13 points or 1.25 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 67.53 points or 0.90 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 72.46 points or 0.69 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 1.09 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken