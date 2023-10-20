Enphase has released its IQ EV charger in the United States and Canada.From pv magazine USA Enphase has announced the launch of its IQ EV charger for charging electric vehicles at home. The microinverter and home energy storage provider said that the chargers offer between 31 miles (49.8 km) and 61 miles of range charging per hour on its fast chargers. The EV charger can be paired with Enphase solar and energy storage systems. It handles Wi-Fi connections and includes smart control and monitoring capabilities. The devices can be coordinated to help solar and battery owners maximize electricity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...