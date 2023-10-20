In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that there was increased sunshine across the South American tropics last month, with solar assets accruing up to 120% of irradiance gains for September.Reduced moisture in the Amazon delivered clear skies and increased irradiance across the tropics of South America. Solar assets in the region saw 110-120% of average monthly irradiance through September. A strong and slow-moving storm early in the month lessened irradiance in southern Brazil, but the rest of mid-latitude South America saw mostly normal irradiance, according ...

