Albertsons Companies Reports on ESG Progress in Their Community Pillar

Food insecurity is a complex issue impacting more than 33 million people in the United States, including 9.3 million children. As part of our Recipe for Change, we're committed to fighting food insecurity at a local level, so all our neighbors can thrive.

Each year our stores donate millions of pounds of food to local organizations that are on the front lines in the fight against hunger. In 2022, we donated more than 80 million pounds of food from our stores, distribution centers, and manufacturing plants to Feeding America partners-the equivalent of enabling more than 65 million meals.

Nourishing Neighbors, a charitable program of Albertsons Companies Foundation, raised over $40 million in 2022. These funds enabled the donation of more than 188 million meals for those living in our communities as well as people in need in Ukraine.

Learn more about our Recipe for Change, goals, and progress in our 2023 ESG Report.

