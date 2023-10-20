Anzeige
Freitag, 20.10.2023
Albertsons Companies Reports on ESG Progress in Their Community Pillar
Albertsons Companies Reports on ESG Progress in Their Community Pillar

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / Albertsons Companies


We're at our best when we are stewards of our community.We're at our best when we're stewards of our community.

Food insecurity is a complex issue impacting more than 33 million people in the United States, including 9.3 million children. As part of our Recipe for Change, we're committed to fighting food insecurity at a local level, so all our neighbors can thrive.

Each year our stores donate millions of pounds of food to local organizations that are on the front lines in the fight against hunger. In 2022, we donated more than 80 million pounds of food from our stores, distribution centers, and manufacturing plants to Feeding America partners-the equivalent of enabling more than 65 million meals.

Nourishing Neighbors, a charitable program of Albertsons Companies Foundation, raised over $40 million in 2022. These funds enabled the donation of more than 188 million meals for those living in our communities as well as people in need in Ukraine.

Learn more about our Recipe for Change, goals, and progress in our 2023 ESG Report.

See original post on LinkedIn and learn more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/795006/albertsons-companies-reports-on-esg-progress-in-their-community-pillar

