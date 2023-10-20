Anzeige
Freitag, 20.10.2023
Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma – platzt am Wochenende die Kurs-Bombe?
20.10.2023 | 19:06
BWA Group Plc - Change of Registered Office

BWA Group Plc - Change of Registered Office

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20

20 October 2023

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Change of Registered Office

BWA (AQSE: BWAP), which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that it has moved its registered office to 1 Bow Churchyard, London EC4M 9DQ.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC
James Butterfield
Interim Chairman

+44 7770 225253
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com


Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss/Lauren Wright


+44 20 3328 5656


