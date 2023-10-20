BWA Group Plc - Change of Registered Office

20 October 2023

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Change of Registered Office

BWA (AQSE: BWAP), which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that it has moved its registered office to 1 Bow Churchyard, London EC4M 9DQ.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

