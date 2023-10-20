BWA Group Plc - Change of Registered Office
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20
20 October 2023
BWA Group PLC
("BWA" or the "Company")
Change of Registered Office
BWA (AQSE: BWAP), which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that it has moved its registered office to 1 Bow Churchyard, London EC4M 9DQ.
