Tmall Global Teamed Up With Canadian Trade Commissioner Service and 13 Canadian Wellness Brands for CHFA NOW Toronto 2023

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / Tmall Global, China's leading cross-border e-commerce platform, is pleased to announce its successful collaboration with the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service at CHFA Now Toronto 2023. This partnership brought together executives from 13 Canadian wellness brands and orchestrated a captivating joint livestreaming session for consumers in China at the expo.

The livestream served as the pilot event for Tmall Global's Canada Discovery Week and presented the latest health and wellness trends in Canada to Chinese consumers. Brand partners were impressed by the ability to showcase their brand stories and product features via a mobile phone and captivate an audience of hundreds of thousands in China. Featured brands included Vitality, Ecoideas, Jamieson, Organika, Dan's Farmaroot, Allmax Nutrition, New Roots Herbal, SUKU Vitamins, Omega Alpha, AstaDaily, Platinum Naturals, Utiva, and Dr. Tobias.

During an exclusive session curated by the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service at the event, Nicole Lin, Tmall Global's Canada Country Manager, presented insights into the Chinese market landscape, consumer trends, and cross-border e-commerce strategies. Lin also provided an overview of Tmall Global's suite of solutions to facilitate seamless China market entry, including the Tmall Global Flagship Store, Tmall Global MiniStore, and the Global Discovery program.

"We were thrilled to join hands with the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service and our esteemed Canadian brand partners for CHFA NOW Toronto this year," said Tony Shan, Head of the Americas at Tmall Global. "This collaboration underscored our commitment to providing a platform for international brands to connect with millions of customers in China. We look forward to continuously bringing the best products from Canada and around the world to the Chinese market."

"It is great to work with Tmall Global on this livestreaming event to showcase a number of well-known and trendy natural health brands exhibiting at the professional trade show CHFA NOW in Toronto," said Alexandre Cerat, Deputy Consul General & Senior Trade Commissioner at the Canada Trade Commissioner Service. "We look forward to seeing more high-quality Canadian brands in the China market."

This partnership is part of Tmall Global's global outreach initiative series this year in order to foster stronger and more direct connections between international brand partners and Chinese consumers. In the first half of 2023, over 2,000 international brands have chosen Tmall Global to launch their online stores in China, marking their first step in entering the Chinese market.

About Tmall Global

Launched in 2014, Tmall Global (https://www.tmall.hk) is Taobao Tmall Commerce Group's dedicated channel for cross-border e-commerce. Addressing the increasing Chinese consumer demand for international products and brands, Tmall Global is China's leading cross-border e-commerce online marketplace with over 900 million monthly active users in the ecosystem. It is the premier platform through which international brands and retailers reach Chinese consumers, build brand awareness, and gain valuable consumer insights without the need for physical operations in China. Today, there are more than 46,000 brands from over 90 countries and regions on Tmall Global.

About Canadian Trade Commissioner Service

The Trade Commissioner Service helps Canadian businesses of all sizes succeed in international markets with export advisory services, funding and accelerator programs. With a presence in more than 160 cities worldwide, the TCS can help you go global. www.tradecommissioner.gc.ca

Feiran Liu, Tmall Global

Email: feiran.liu@alibaba-inc.com

Feiran Liu

Tmall Global

feiran.liu@alibaba-inc.com

