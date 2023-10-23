Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) 2023 CMD: value creation from growing companies



23-Oct-2023 / 13:30 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hardman & Co Research | Investment Companies NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) | 2023 CMD: value creation from growing companies We reviewed NBPE's differentiated strategy, strong outperformance and good market positioning in our initiation, Co-investments generating superior performance , and 1H'23 results summary: continued growth . The key theme running through NBPE's 5 October capital markets day was the superior EBITDA growth of its investee companies. Across the NB co-investment platform, in 2006, EBITDA growth was expected to produce 63% of total value creation, but it has risen to 93% in recent deals. Critically, target IRRs (20%+ net) are unchanged as higher-interest-rate impacts are offset by GP actions to grow EBITDA. As GPs look for greater equity support, the NB platform's co-investment pipeline has seen more opportunities, despite the slower PE market activity. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/2023-cmd-value-creation-from-growing-companies/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Hardman & Co

1 Frederick's Place London EC2R 8AE www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Contact: Mark Thomas



mt@hardmanandco.com





Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



