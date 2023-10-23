

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abcam plc (ABCM), a supplier of life science research tools, announced on Monday that proxy advisor Glass Lewis has recommended that its shareholders vote 'For' the acquisition of the company by Danaher Corp. (DHR).



Danaher, a medical diagnostics company, had entered into a definitive agreement in August to acquire Abcam for $24.00 per share in cash, bringing the total consideration to around $5.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in mid-2024.



The independent proxy advisor stated in their October 21 report that they believe the scheme represents a fairly compelling proposition and they recommend that shareholders vote 'For' each of the proposals to be presented at the court meeting and the general meeting.



The company has urged its shareholders to complete and return the BLUE and YELLOW Forms of Proxy distributed with the Scheme Circular on or by November 2.



On Friday, Abcam shares closed at $22.62 down 0.57% on Nasdaq and in pre-market, Danaher shares are trading at $206 up 0.08% on the New York Stock Exchange.



