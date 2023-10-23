FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) said it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the Aurora EV-ICD MRI SureScan (Extravascular Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator) and Epsila EV MRI SureScan defibrillation lead to treat dangerously fast heart rhythms that can lead to sudden cardiac arrest.
In the coming weeks, the Aurora EV-ICD system will be commercially available on a limited basis in the United States, the company said in a statement.
The Aurora EV-ICD system is the first-of-its-kind to provide the life-saving benefits of traditional, transvenous ICDs with a lead (thin wire) placed under the breastbone, outside of the heart and veins.
The Aurora EV-ICD delivers lifesaving defibrillation, anti-tachycardia pacing (ATP), and back-up (pause-prevention) pacing therapies via a device similar in size, shape, and longevity to traditional, transvenous ICDs.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX