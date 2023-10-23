

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) said it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the Aurora EV-ICD MRI SureScan (Extravascular Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator) and Epsila EV MRI SureScan defibrillation lead to treat dangerously fast heart rhythms that can lead to sudden cardiac arrest.



In the coming weeks, the Aurora EV-ICD system will be commercially available on a limited basis in the United States, the company said in a statement.



The Aurora EV-ICD system is the first-of-its-kind to provide the life-saving benefits of traditional, transvenous ICDs with a lead (thin wire) placed under the breastbone, outside of the heart and veins.



The Aurora EV-ICD delivers lifesaving defibrillation, anti-tachycardia pacing (ATP), and back-up (pause-prevention) pacing therapies via a device similar in size, shape, and longevity to traditional, transvenous ICDs.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken