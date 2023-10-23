Anzeige
Hybrid Software Group PLC: Result of the Extraordinary General Meeting

Cambridge (UK) 23 October 2023: Hybrid Software Group PLC announces the result of its Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM").

At the Company's EGM held on the 19 October 2023, the resolution to appoint PKF Littlejohn as the group's auditor for the year ending 31 December 2023 was passed without amendment.

About Hybrid Software Group
Through its operating subsidiaries, Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic, printing software developers Global Graphics Software, enterprise software developer HYBRID Software, 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D, the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet and pre-press workflow developer Xitron.

Contacts

Joachim Van HemelenFloris De Ruyck
Chief Financial OfficerInvestor Relations
Tel: +32 (0) 329 57 53Tel: +32 (0) 329 57 53
joachimvh@hybridsoftware.groupEmail: florisdr@hybridsoftware.group

