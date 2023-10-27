Anzeige
Freitag, 27.10.2023
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Tradegate
26.10.23
15:19 Uhr
0,466 Euro
+0,009
+1,97 %
27.10.2023 | 08:31
Superdry plc: Block Listing Application

DJ Superdry plc: Block Listing Application 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: Block Listing Application 
27-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
27 October 2023 
 
Superdry PLC 
("Superdry" or the "Company") 
 
 
Block Listing Application 
 
The Company announces that application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the London Stock 
Exchange ("LSE") for the listing of 700,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") to trade on the LSE and 
to be admitted to the Official List of the FCA. 
 
These Ordinary Shares are being reserved under an extension to an existing block listing and will be issued on exercise 
of share options granted under the Superdry Performance Share Plan. 
 
It is expected that admission of these Ordinary Shares will become effective on 31 October 2023. These Ordinary Shares 
will rank, pari passu, with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue and will be allotted from time to time in accordance 
with the exercise of options under the Superdry Performance Share Plan 
 
For further information, contact: 
Superdry Plc 
Jennifer Richardson, Company Secretary                       Tel: +44(0) 1242 586643 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 280845 
EQS News ID:  1758337 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1758337&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
