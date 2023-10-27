

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vale (VALE) reported that its third quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders declined to $2.84 billion from $4.45 billion, last year. Earnings per share was $0.66 compared to $0.98. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased to $4.18 billion from $3.67 billion. Proforma adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $4.48 billion compared to $4.00 billion. EBITDA from the Iron Solutions business was up 18% from prior year.



Third quarter net operating revenue increased to $10.62 billion from $9.93 billion, prior year.



