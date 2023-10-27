

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $47 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $58 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $802 million from $743 million last year.



Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $47 Mln. vs. $58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.46 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.54 -Revenue (Q3): $802 Mln vs. $743 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 to $2.65



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken