Vitrolife AB (publ) - Interim report Q3, 2023: Profitable growth globally despite headwind in the U.S.

Third quarter

Sales of SEK 848 (798) million, an increase of 6%, or 7% excluding discontinued business. In local currencies the growth was 2% and excluding discontinued business 3%.

Sales, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, increased by 5% in APAC and 14% in EMEA, while Americas decreased by 8%.

Sales, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, increased by 8% in Consumables and 14% in Technologies, while Genetic Services decreased by 5%.

Gross margin increased to 55.7% (53.6).

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 287 (276) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.9% (34.5). The EBITDA is stronger given the non-recurring income for the quarter last year.

Operating cash flow increased to SEK 214 million (200).

Net income increased to SEK 122 (108) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.90 (0.80).

First nine months

Sales of SEK 2,607 (2,379) million, an increase of 10%, or 11% excluding discontinued business. In local currencies, growth was 4% and excluding discontinued business 5%.

Sales, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, increased by 15% in APAC and 6% in EMEA, while Americas decreased by 3%.

Sales, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, increased by 12% in Consumables and 4% in Technologies, while Genetic Services decreased by 1%.

Gross margin increased to 56.1% (55.3).

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 842 (777) million. Adjusted for non-recurring costs, EBITDA was SEK 868 (777) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.3% (32.6).

Operating cash flow increased to SEK 586 million (470).

Net income increased SEK 328 (321) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 2.42 (2.36).

