Samstag, 28.10.2023
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
WKN: A2JLT3 | ISIN: SE0011205202 | Ticker-Symbol: VTFN
Tradegate
27.10.23
16:15 Uhr
10,690 Euro
-0,030
-0,28 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
27.10.2023 | 08:50
100 Leser
Vitrolife AB (publ) - Interim report Q3, 2023: Profitable growth globally despite headwind in the U.S.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter

  • Sales of SEK 848 (798) million, an increase of 6%, or 7% excluding discontinued business. In local currencies the growth was 2% and excluding discontinued business 3%.
  • Sales, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, increased by 5% in APAC and 14% in EMEA, while Americas decreased by 8%.
  • Sales, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, increased by 8% in Consumables and 14% in Technologies, while Genetic Services decreased by 5%.
  • Gross margin increased to 55.7% (53.6).
  • Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 287 (276) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.9% (34.5). The EBITDA is stronger given the non-recurring income for the quarter last year.
  • Operating cash flow increased to SEK 214 million (200).
  • Net income increased to SEK 122 (108) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.90 (0.80).

First nine months

  • Sales of SEK 2,607 (2,379) million, an increase of 10%, or 11% excluding discontinued business. In local currencies, growth was 4% and excluding discontinued business 5%.
  • Sales, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, increased by 15% in APAC and 6% in EMEA, while Americas decreased by 3%.
  • Sales, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, increased by 12% in Consumables and 4% in Technologies, while Genetic Services decreased by 1%.
  • Gross margin increased to 56.1% (55.3).
  • Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 842 (777) million. Adjusted for non-recurring costs, EBITDA was SEK 868 (777) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.3% (32.6).
  • Operating cash flow increased to SEK 586 million (470).
  • Net income increased SEK 328 (321) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 2.42 (2.36).

Gothenburg, October 27, 2023
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO

This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 27-10-2023 08:00 CET .

Contact:
Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/3863816/2389611.pdf

Interim report Q3, 2023

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)

