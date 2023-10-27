

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $4.7 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $844.6 million, or $5.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $158.2 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.1% to $3.95 billion from $4.12 billion last year.



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $4.7 Mln. vs. $844.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.03 vs. $5.50 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.83 -Revenue (Q3): $3.95 Bln vs. $4.12 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.10 to $1.40



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken