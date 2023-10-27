

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial turnover decreased for the second straight month in August, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



Industrial sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-over-month in August, following a 0.5 percent fall in the previous month.



Domestic market turnover declined 0.6 percent after falling 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, foreign market turnover rose 0.1 percent versus a 1.1 percent gain in the previous month.



After adjusting for calendar effects, industrial turnover declined 5.0 percent annually in August, which was worse than the 1.7 percent drop in the previous month.



