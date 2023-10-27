Regulatory News:

Groupe OKwind (FR0013439627 ALOKW), which is specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, today announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its 2023 half-year financial report, only available in French.

The report can be consulted on Groupe OKwind's website:

https://www.okwind-finance.com/index.php/en/documentation/financial-statements

About Groupe OKwind

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, Groupe OKwind develops solutions for the production and consumption of green energy in short supply chains. Our comprehensive approach, combining energy generation and management, aims to strengthen energy autonomy and thus accelerate the ecological transition. Thanks to its unique technological ecosystem, Groupe OKwind enables self-consumption to assert itself as a new avenue for energy. A solution that can be quickly deployed, managed in real time and at a competitive price, without subsidies. Every day, we work to deploy local, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy for professionals and individuals. In 2022, Groupe OKwind generated consolidated revenues of €41.8 million and today has 200 employees, with more than 3,500 installations throughout France.

For more information: www.okwind.fr

