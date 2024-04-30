Regulatory News:

Groupe OKWIND (FR0013439627 ALOKW), which is specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, today announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its 2023 annual report (only available in French) for the year ended December 31, 2023.

This report can be consulted on Groupe OKWIND's website: www.okwind-finance.com, Documentation Financial reports section.

Next financial events:

Annual General Meeting: June 18, 2024

Publication of 2024 Second Quarter and First-Half revenue, on July 24, 2024 (after market close)

About Groupe OKWIND

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, Groupe OKWIND develops solutions for the production and consumption of green energy in short supply chains. Our comprehensive approach, combining energy generation and management, aims to strengthen energy autonomy and thus accelerate the ecological transition. Thanks to its unique technological ecosystem, Groupe OKWIND enables self-consumption to assert itself as a new avenue for energy. A solution that can be quickly deployed, managed in real time and at a competitive price, without subsidies. Every day, we work to deploy local, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy for professionals and individuals. In 2023, Groupe OKWIND generated consolidated revenue of €82.5 million and today has 220 employees, with more than 3,700 installations throughout France.

For more information: www.okwind.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240430688423/en/

Contacts:

Groupe OKWIND

Investor Relations

investors@okwind.fr

NewCap

Thomas Grojean/Aurélie Manavarere

Investor Relations

okwind@newcap.eu

T.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

okwind@newcap.eu

T.: +331 44 71 94 98