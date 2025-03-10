- Global Industrie 2025 -

Groupe OKWIND (FR0013439627 ALOKW), which is specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, announces its participation in the 2025 edition of the Global Industrie trade show (Hall 2- Stand 2G126) from March 11 to March 14 in Lyon.

At a time when industrial decarbonation is more urgent than ever, OKWIND will showcase its latest technological innovations at the Global Industrie tradeshow, presenting to manufacturers its integrated ecosystem of solutions to support their energy transition.

The French industry sector is at a pivotal moment. Responsible for 20% of France's greenhouse gas emissions, it must accelerate its decarbonation efforts to meet climate challenges. This transformation is crucial to reduce its environmental footprint while ensuring competitiveness and industrial sovereignty in the face of tomorrow's energy challenges.

A comprehensive ecosystem for a successful energy transition

OKWIND provides more than simple energy production solutions by offering a fully integrated ecosystem tailored to the energy transition needs of industries. By combining decentralized renewable energy generation, smart energy management and storage solutions, the Company enables manufacturers to take control of their own energy transition.

This ecosystem is built around several complementary technologies, including dual-axis and bi-facial solar trackers, which can achieve up to 70% energy autonomy. When coupled with energy management solutions such as consumption optimization and energy storage tools, these technologies provide industries with full control over their energy production and consumption.

Additionally, industrial players benefit from a fixedenergy price over time, securing their competitiveness against energy price fluctuations.

Tangible results and growing adoption

The effectiveness of OKWIND's technological ecosystem is well established. Several companies have already adopted for this global solution to decarbonize their operations, in the construction sector with players such as Hoffmann Green or Staff Décor, in the textile industry with Interplume or Tenthorey, in industry with Hydraumatec Group and the agri-food sector with La Fournée Dorée, a leading bakery manufacturer. By integrating OKWIND's solutions, these companies can effectively manage their energy costs while actively contributing to the ecological transition.

About Groupe OKWIND

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, the French group OKWIND is the expert in individual and collective energy self-consumption. Its comprehensive approach and cutting-edge technology aim to strengthen the energy autonomy and efficiency of farmers, businesses, communities, and individuals. Every day, Groupe OKWIND works towards the deployment of local, controlled, stable, low-carbon energy that respects territories to accelerate and optimize the ecological transition. The group designs, develops, and deploys complete green energy management solutions (local solar production, self-consumption, surplus revaluation, consumption model improvement). Thus, by becoming producer-consumers (prosumers), OKWIND customers can generate their own energy, manage their production, and also regulate their electrical processes. Historically based in France and located 30 km from Rennes (Torcé), Groupe OKWIND is close to its customers with several agencies and work centers spread throughout France. In 2024, Groupe OKWIND achieved consolidated sales of €57.1 million and now has 235 employees, with more than 5,000 installations across France.

Next financial announcement:

Publication of 2024 Full-Year Results and 2025 First Quarter Revenue, on April 24, 2025 (after market close)

