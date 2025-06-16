Regulatory News:

Groupe OKWIND (FR0013439627 ALOKW), specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, announces the launch of AutonoMEA, an integrated solution combining photovoltaic production, energy storage and intelligent supervision. This new offering is in line with the Group's strategy of reinforcing its customers' energy sovereignty while securing their energy costs in a context of highly volatile electricity prices.

AutonoMEA, a modular, scalable solution

AutonoMEA is a complete self-consumption solution built around several technological building blocks:

TREA generation solar trackers , adapted to different consumption profiles: TREA 40 000, designed for professional sites with high energy demand, TREA 29000-R, for intermediate needs or hybrid configurations.

The MEA Stock 100, an intelligent battery storage system designed to cover consumption peaks and guarantee greater autonomy for installations, complementing solar tracker production.

An energy supervision system, which enables optimized management of production and consumption, notably by anticipating weather conditions, assisting with consumption analysis and optimizing tariff periods.

Together, they form AutonoMEA, a modular offering designed to adapt to the specific needs of each site, and to evolve over time.

Helping customers achieve up to 80% energy autonomy

OKWIND's AutonoMEA, designed to achieve up to 80% energy autonomy, is aimed at companies and businesses (agricultural, industrial, tertiary) seeking energy autonomy. This market is driven by several underlying dynamics:

Increased uncertainty over electricity prices due to the end of ARENH, geopolitical tensions and the complexity of supply contracts,

electricity prices due to the end of ARENH, geopolitical tensions and the complexity of supply contracts, Finding local, resilient solutions to secure access to energy,

to secure access to energy, A lever for growth on the installed base of over 5,000 OKWIND installations in France, representing a natural potential for storage deployment with AutonoMEA.

A concrete response to controlling energy costs

By offering a complete solution, from production to consumption optimization, OKWIND provides a concrete response to controlling its customers' energy costs in an uncertain pricing environment, by contributing to:

Strengthen their autonomy , thanks to local production coupled with intelligent storage and energy management,

, thanks to local production coupled with intelligent storage and energy management, Optimize the use of land, thanks to trackers with a small footprint.

For OKWIND, this approach aims to reinforce the added value of its offering, and to generate and increase the energy independence of its customers without depending on public aid mechanisms.

About Groupe OKWIND

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, the French group OKWIND is the expert in individual and collective energy self-consumption. Its comprehensive approach and cutting-edge technology aim to strengthen the energy autonomy and efficiency of farmers, businesses, communities, and individuals. Every day, Groupe OKWIND works towards the deployment of local, controlled, stable, low-carbon energy that respects territories to accelerate and optimize the ecological transition. The group designs, develops, and deploys complete green energy management solutions (local solar production, self-consumption, surplus revaluation, consumption model improvement). Thus, by becoming producer-consumers (prosumers), OKWIND customers can generate their own energy, manage their production, and also regulate their electrical processes. Historically based in France and located 30 km from Rennes (Torcé), Groupe OKWIND is close to its customers with several agencies and work centers spread throughout France. In 2024, Groupe OKWIND achieved consolidated sales of €57.1 million and now has 235 employees, with more than 5,000 installations across France.

