H1 results and Q3 2025 revenue significantly impacted by reduced business activity

Revenue for H1 2025 to €13.4 million, down 57% vs. H1 2024

H1 EBITDA of €(6.9) million

Cumulative order intake to €15.1 million as of September 30, 2025

Restructuring and organizational adaptation project built around two main priorities

Refocusing the business portfolio on higher value-added offerings

Evolving the distribution model with the opening of an indirect sales channel

Cash position to €8.0m1 as of September 30, 2025

Groupe OKWIND (FR0013439627 ALOKW), which is specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, today announces its financial results for the first half of 2025 and its revenue for the first nine months of the year.

Louis MAURICE, Founder and Chairman of Groupe OKWIND, states:"Groupe OKWIND is entering a period of profound transition, aimed at returning to a sustainable growth path and strengthening its competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market. The self-consumption model that we have promoted for more than a decade is proving increasingly relevant as public subsidies for electricity generation are gradually phased out. Therefore, AutonoMEA2 benefits from a recognized positioning, which was very well received at the SPACE3 exhibition. The various strategic decisions we are implementing are aimed at building a more competitive Group."

Simplified income statement

in €million 30/06/2025 30/06/2024 Change In % Revenue 13.4 31.4 -57% of which BtoB 11.7 27.7 -58% of which BtoC 1.8 3.7 -53% Other operating income 1.2 1.3 -11% Purchases consumed (5.9) (15.7) -62% Personnel expenses (8.3) (7.6) +9% Other operating expenses (7.1) (8.0) -11% Taxes (0.2) (0.2) -10% EBITDA (6.9) 1.2 n.s. Net changes in D&A and impairment (1.6) (1.1) +44% Operating income (8.4) 0.1 n.s. Financial income and expenses (0.5) (0.5) -24% Non-recurring income and expenses Income tax 2.2 0.1 +149% Net income (Group share) (6.7) (0.2) n.s.

2025 first half results

In the first half of 2025, Groupe OKWIND recorded revenue of €13.4 million, down 57% compared to the first half of 2024, mainly reflecting a sluggish market environment. The revenue breaks down as follows:

87% of revenue from the BtoB segment: €11.7 million, down 58%,

13% of revenue from the BtoC segment: €1.8 million, down 53%.

Total order intake amounted to €10.2 million at end-June 2025. The backlog thus stood at €19.2 million as of June 30, 2025.

EBITDA for the first half of 2025 came to €(6.9) million, versus €1.2 million as of June 30, 2024, impacted by lower business volumes and a high fixed-cost base.

Key Highlights of H1 2025

Launch of AutonoMEA: a comprehensive self-consumption solution targeting energy independence (up to 80%)

In June 2025, Groupe OKWIND launched AutonoMEA, an innovative solution combining solar generation, energy storage, and smart energy management. Unveiled at the SPACE 2025 exhibition, AutonoMEA attracted strong interest from the farming operators. The offer enables users to achieve up to 80% energy autonomy while helping them secure against electricity price volatility.

Third quarter 2025 business activity

As of September 30, 2025, revenue totaled €4.7 million, bringing total revenue for the first nine months of the year to €18.2 million, compared with €46.1 million over the previous year. Firm order intake since January 1st of the current fiscal year amounted to €15.2 million at the end of September 2025 vs. €36.9 million at the end of September 2024. Consequently, the backlog as of September 30, 2025 came to €17.7 million, compared with €25.5 million as of September 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, the Group's available cash position1 stood at €8.0 million.

This decline in activity has led Groupe OKWIND to initiate a restructuring project, including the discontinuation of the new plant project in Etrelles, aimed at lowering the breakeven point and restoring revenue growth.

About Groupe OKWIND

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, the French Group OKWIND is the expert in individual and collective self-consumption of energy. Its global approach and cutting-edge technology aim at enhancing the energy independence and sufficiency of farms, companies, local authorities and private individuals. Every day, the OKWIND Group strives to deploy local, controlled, stable, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy to accelerate and optimize the ecological transition. The Group designs, develops and deploys complete green energy management solutions (local solar production, self-consumption, excess energy recovery, improved consumption practices). By becoming producer-consumers (prosumers), OKWIND customers can generate their own energy, control their production and regulate their electrical processes. Historically based in the Great West of France, 30km from Rennes (Torcé), the OKWIND Group is close to its customers, with several agencies and work centers throughout France. In 2024, the OKWIND Group generated consolidated revenue of €57.1 million and today has 209 employees, with more than 5,000 installations throughout France. For more information: www.okwind.fr

____________________________ 1 Cash and cash equivalents include available cash, bank overdrafts, short-term marketable securities and term deposits 2 AutonoMEA: innovative solution combining solar power generation, storage, and smart control 3 SPACE: Salon des Productions Animales Carrefour Européen: the global show dedicated to animal farming, held annually in Rennes

