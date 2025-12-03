Regulatory News:

Groupe OKWIND (FR0013439627 ALOKW), which is specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, launches transformation plan aimed at consolidating its fundamentals and strengthening its competitiveness in a challenging economic environment for the solar industry (new constraints, uncertain political context, low electricity prices).

In this context, OKWIND has decided to reorganize itself around five key pillars:

Sale of the new industrial site , whose capacity is no longer suited to the level of activity, enabling the company to maintain a balanced financial position;

, whose capacity is no longer suited to the level of activity, enabling the company to maintain a balanced financial position; Refocusing the business portfolio on the most attractive and highest value-added offerings (optimized self-consumption solutions promoting energy independence, the historic core of the OKWIND model and a lever for sustainable value creation);

on the most attractive and highest value-added offerings (optimized self-consumption solutions promoting energy independence, the historic core of the OKWIND model and a lever for sustainable value creation); Refocusing segmentation on the markets best suited to OKWIND solutions, favoring small and medium-sized power and a local approach;

on the markets best suited to OKWIND solutions, favoring small and medium-sized power and a local approach; Creation of a selective distribution model with the development of indirect sales channels to complement direct sales and closer ties with end users via partners;

with the development of indirect sales channels to complement direct sales and closer ties with end users via partners; Division of the business into two areas to better manage its performance and profitability: Design/Manufacturing Installation/Maintenance

to better manage its performance and profitability:

This global reorganization is accompanied by an Employment Protection Plan to enable the Group to adapt and simplify its structure in response to current challenges. In total, the implementation of the reorganization project could result in up to 89 job cuts for economic reasons, excluding internal redeployments. Special attention will be paid to the quality and level of social support measures to enable each employee concerned to reposition themselves within the Company, benefit from training, skills assessments, or assistance with mobility or retraining.

"In a rapidly changing market, we are choosing responsibility and clarity. This transformation plan, which is based on our customers' expectations, is a key step in strengthening our competitiveness, positioning the Group as a unique player in the solar market, and preparing for future growth. This reorganization could have an impact on the Group's workforce, and I will be closely monitoring the situation of each employee affected," said Louis MAURICE, Founder and Chairman of Group OKWIND.

About Groupe OKWIND

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, the French Group OKWIND is the expert in individual and collective self-consumption of energy. Its global approach and cutting-edge technology aim at enhancing the energy independence and sufficiency of farms, companies, local authorities and private individuals. Every day, the OKWIND Group strives to deploy local, controlled, stable, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy to accelerate and optimize the ecological transition. The Group designs, develops and deploys complete green energy management solutions (local solar production, self-consumption, excess energy recovery, improved consumption practices). By becoming producer-consumers (prosumers), OKWIND customers can generate their own energy, control their production and regulate their electrical processes. Historically based in the Great West of France, 30km from Rennes (Torcé), the OKWIND Group is close to its customers, with several agencies and work centers throughout France. In 2024, the OKWIND Group generated consolidated revenue of €57.1 million and today has 206 employees, with more than 5,000 installations throughout France. For more information: www.okwind.fr

