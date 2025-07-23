H1 2025 impacted by weaker demand

Revenue for H1 2025 to €13.4 million, -57% vs. H1 2024

Order intake at end-June 2025 reached €10.2 million, -67% vs. H1 2024

Launch of AutonoMEA, an innovative solution combining energy generation and storage in June 2025

Mitigating customer sensitivity to electricity price volatility and enhancing energy sovereignty by aiming up to 80% autonomy

Structuring of the Group to improve commercial and operational efficiency

Appointment of two Deputy Chief Executive Officers in charge of Business Development and Innovation and in charge of Operations and Human Resources

Cash position to €11.6m1 as of June 30, 2025 vs. €16m as of December 31, 2024

Groupe OKWIND (FR0013439627 ALOKW), which is specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, today announces its revenue for the first half of 2025, ended June 30, 2025.

Louis MAURICE, Founder and Chairman of Groupe OKWIND, states:"The first half of 2025 was marked by regulatory changes and lower electricity prices. This overall environment was not conducive to new investment projects in the solar sector, resulting in a wait-and-see attitude from many of our prospects, particularly in the Farm sector. Therefore, we continued to implement strategic initiatives aimed at revitalizing our sales momentum, including the launch of AutonoMEA last June. Our new high value-added solution integrates several technological components (next-generation solar trackers, smart battery storage system, and an advanced energy monitoring system), representing a major differentiator for the Group. Concurrently, we have reinforced our executive leadership team with the appointment of two Deputy CEOs. These efforts are expected to support a return to a sustainable growth trajectory in the coming quarters."

Activity for the first half of 2025

in €million 30/06/2025 30/06/2024 Change In % Revenue 13.4 31.4 -57% of which BtoB 11.7 27.7 -58% of which BtoC 1.8 3.7 -53%

In the second quarter of 2025, Groupe OKWIND recorded revenue of €7.2 million, compared to €16.3 million in Q2 2024, bringing total revenue for the first half of 2025 to €13.4 million, a 57% decrease compared to the first half of 2024. The revenue breaks down as follows:

87% of revenue from the BtoB segment: €11.7 million, down 58%,

- 13% of revenue from the BtoC segment: €1.8 million, down 53%.

In the Farm business line, the Group OKWIND's core market, commercial momentum was significantly affected by the decline in electricity prices, as was the Individual Customers business line.

In total, firm order intake amounted to €10.2 million at end-June 2025. The backlog totaled €19.2 million as of June 30, 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, the Group's available cash position1 stood at €11.6 million.

Key Highlights of H1 2025

During the first half of 2025, Groupe OKWIND implemented key measures to support the recovery of its commercial momentum:

Launch of AutonoMEA: a self-consumption solution to boost energy independence

Amid a shifting market landscape increasingly favorable to self-consumption solutions that are not eligible for public subsidies (with the ARENH mechanism set to end in 2026, gradual phase-out of public support for photovoltaic installations, etc.), Groupe OKWIND introduced AutonoMEA, a comprehensive and innovative energy self-consumption offer. Combining next-generation solar trackers, smart battery storage, and an advanced monitoring system, this new offer, designed to deliver up to 80% energy autonomy, supports the Group's strategy to enhance the energy sovereignty of its clients.

As a strong differentiator, AutonoMEA also represents a significant growth driver, particularly within the installed base (over 5,000 installations in France), offering strong potential for the deployment of dedicated storage solutions. AutonoMEA reflects the Group's ability to deliver disruptive technological solutions that operate independently of public subsidies.

Strengthening of governance

Groupe OKWIND has decided to reorganize its executive team with the appointment of Valentin MAURICE as Deputy CEO for Business Development and Innovation, and Steven MOUTY as Deputy CEO for Operations and Human Resources. With their in-depth knowledge of the Company, both will leverage their experience to drive the Group's development.

Outlook

Over the medium term, Groupe OKWIND aims to leverage its new organization and the commercial rollout of its new offer to reinitiate a growth trajectory.

Next financial announcement:

Publication of 2025 Half-Year Results and Third Quarter Revenue, on October 21, 2025

About Groupe OKWIND

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, the French Group OKWIND is the expert in individual and collective self-consumption of energy. Its global approach and cutting-edge technology aim at enhancing the energy independence and sufficiency of farms, companies, local authorities and private individuals. Every day, the OKWIND Group strives to deploy local, controlled, stable, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy to accelerate and optimize the ecological transition. The Group designs, develops and deploys complete green energy management solutions (local solar production, self-consumption, excess energy recovery, improved consumption practices). By becoming producer-consumers (prosumers), OKWIND customers can generate their own energy, control their production and regulate their electrical processes. Historically based in the Great West of France, 30km from Rennes (Torcé), the OKWIND Group is close to its customers, with several agencies and work centers throughout France. In 2024, the OKWIND Group generated consolidated revenue of €57.1 million and today has 235 employees, with more than 5,000 installations throughout France. For more information: www.okwind.fr

1 Cash and cash equivalents include available cash, bank overdrafts, short-term marketable securities and term deposits

