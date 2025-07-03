Regulatory News:

Groupe OKWIND (FR0013439627 ALOKW), specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, today reports on its liquidity contract with Portzamparc Groupe BNP Paribas for the 1st half of 2025.

Pursuant to GROUPE OKWIND's liquidity contract with PORTZAMPARC GROUPE BNP PARIBAS, on June 30, 2025, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

14,352 shares GROUPE OKWIND,

GROUPE OKWIND, Cash: 24,451.91 euros

It is reminded that on the half-year statement dated December 31, 2024, the following resources were held under the liquidity contract:

12,230 shares GROUPE OKWIND,

GROUPE OKWIND, Cash: 34,594.15 euros

It is reminded that when the liquidity contract was set up on August 8, 2022, the following resources were made available on the liquidity contract:

200,000.00 euros

Over the course of the second half of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:

Shares Cash balance Nb. of transactions Buy side 40,835 €106,366.12 585 Sell side 38,713 €96,223.88 439

About Groupe OKWIND

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, the French group OKWIND is the expert in individual and collective energy self-consumption. Its comprehensive approach and cutting-edge technology aim to strengthen the energy autonomy and efficiency of farmers, businesses, communities, and individuals. Every day, Groupe OKWIND works towards the deployment of local, controlled, stable, low-carbon energy that respects territories to accelerate and optimize the ecological transition. The group designs, develops, and deploys complete green energy management solutions (local solar production, self-consumption, surplus revaluation, consumption model improvement). Thus, by becoming producer-consumers (prosumers), OKWIND customers can generate their own energy, manage their production, and also regulate their electrical processes. Historically based in France and located 30 km from Rennes (Torcé), Groupe OKWIND is close to its customers with several agencies and work centers spread throughout France. In 2024, Groupe OKWIND achieved consolidated sales of €57.1 million and now has 235 employees, with more than 5,000 installations across France.

For more information: www.okwind.fr

Appendix

H1 2024

BUY-SIDE SELL-SIDE Nb. transactions Nb. of shares Cash in euros Nb. transactions Nb. of shares Cash in euros TOTAL 585 40,835 106,366.12 TOTAL 439 38,713 96,223.88 02/01/2025 1 6 28,56 02/01/2025 2 56 277,76 03/01/2025 1 40 196 03/01/2025 2 80 404 06/01/2025 1 24 123,84 06/01/2025 14 1440 7974,43 07/01/2025 5 400 2321,6 07/01/2025 2 151 878,9 08/01/2025 6 416 2331,64 08/01/2025 2 44 248,64 09/01/2025 9 432 2307,23 09/01/2025 4 253 1425,91 10/01/2025 4 280 1453,2 10/01/2025 4 370 1950,2 13/01/2025 10 526 2683,81 13/01/2025 3 213 1098,08 14/01/2025 8 360 1829,81 14/01/2025 1 100 520 15/01/2025 9 640 3211,2 16/01/2025 4 301 1488,93 16/01/2025 4 181 888,13 17/01/2025 1 80 392 17/01/2025 4 200 974 20/01/2025 1 11 50,6 20/01/2025 9 475 2206,99 22/01/2025 10 860 3720,88 21/01/2025 14 880 3815,59 23/01/2025 3 282 1189,67 22/01/2025 9 455 1919,24 27/01/2025 5 500 1708 23/01/2025 3 105 438 28/01/2025 3 300 882 24/01/2025 48 3722 13646,71 29/01/2025 6 648 1927,41 27/01/2025 22 1509 4607,73 30/01/2025 1 25 74 28/01/2025 12 519 1496,48 31/01/2025 6 783 2188,56 29/01/2025 4 188 551,2 03/02/2025 6 2901 7478,49 30/01/2025 7 370 1035,26 04/02/2025 7 513 1396,9 31/01/2025 10 491 1257,55 05/02/2025 3 270 709,4 03/02/2025 2 100 255 06/02/2025 2 101 266,6 04/02/2025 3 210 543,9 07/02/2025 5 440 1149,98 05/02/2025 1 70 182 10/02/2025 1 300 793,5 06/02/2025 6 351 905,62 11/02/2025 8 800 2163,2 07/02/2025 5 263 673,91 12/02/2025 1 113 289,28 10/02/2025 2 120 313,2 14/02/2025 2 600 1530 11/02/2025 8 540 1402,11 17/02/2025 6 478 1188,21 12/02/2025 1 300 759 18/02/2025 3 201 480,39 13/02/2025 2 600 1503 19/02/2025 7 280 645,6 14/02/2025 3 900 2187 20/02/2025 2 140 300,71 17/02/2025 7 490 1185,46 21/02/2025 2 80 167,6 18/02/2025 9 645 1443,96 24/02/2025 4 1250 2616 19/02/2025 12 600 1257,6 25/02/2025 3 201 426,1 20/02/2025 1 100 198 26/02/2025 3 400 822 24/02/2025 5 340 686,49 28/02/2025 3 250 470 25/02/2025 10 401 812,55 03/03/2025 14 942 1796,96 26/02/2025 5 330 654,19 04/03/2025 3 210 375,9 27/02/2025 5 340 656,81 05/03/2025 12 1260 2316,01 28/02/2025 10 610 1108,13 06/03/2025 5 350 655,2 03/03/2025 10 870 1563,56 07/03/2025 5 350 667,8 04/03/2025 6 385 675,41 10/03/2025 9 690 1360,61 05/03/2025 6 540 955,58 11/03/2025 1 70 157,5 07/03/2025 6 390 715,81 12/03/2025 7 470 921,2 10/03/2025 3 240 448,8 13/03/2025 5 360 749,99 11/03/2025 13 790 1632,77 14/03/2025 5 330 690,79 13/03/2025 4 180 365,99 17/03/2025 3 300 632,01 14/03/2025 3 209 431,17 18/03/2025 2 102 216,88 17/03/2025 1 100 208 19/03/2025 5 356 689,93 18/03/2025 9 505 1017,02 20/03/2025 5 350 672,14 19/03/2025 7 420 787,21 24/03/2025 4 280 521,5 20/03/2025 4 280 519,4 25/03/2025 1 60 111,6 21/03/2025 5 380 706,72 26/03/2025 3 175 324,29 24/03/2025 2 140 256,9 27/03/2025 1 70 130,9 25/03/2025 1 60 109,2 28/03/2025 2 130 242,91 26/03/2025 1 60 109,2 31/03/2025 1 70 127,4 27/03/2025 1 50 92 01/04/2025 3 240 439,2 28/03/2025 4 310 564,91 02/04/2025 4 340 638,38 31/03/2025 1 70 126 03/04/2025 9 571 1096,43 01/04/2025 1 1 1,78 04/04/2025 2 37 75,11 03/04/2025 3 141 256,63 08/04/2025 8 510 1019,39 04/04/2025 7 371 726,64 09/04/2025 1 300 639 07/04/2025 13 910 1761,58 10/04/2025 8 2108 4723,18 09/04/2025 3 767 1584,01 16/04/2025 1 70 147 10/04/2025 1 300 630 17/04/2025 3 260 524,81 11/04/2025 5 1500 3360 22/04/2025 5 330 670,59 14/04/2025 3 120 253,6 23/04/2025 3 210 429,09 16/04/2025 4 280 568,4 24/04/2025 6 300 620,76 17/04/2025 6 420 822,4 28/04/2025 3 300 489 22/04/2025 4 181 358,36 29/04/2025 5 500 741 24/04/2025 6 186 375,18 30/04/2025 10 1150 1795,5 25/04/2025 23 3201 5415,45 02/05/2025 4 280 506,8 28/04/2025 7 1000 1482 05/05/2025 1 23 38,18 29/04/2025 3 250 357,3 06/05/2025 4 200 314 30/04/2025 2 120 170,4 09/05/2025 1 300 465 02/05/2025 6 300 496,8 12/05/2025 2 83 130,31 05/05/2025 10 500 786 13/05/2025 3 82 130,38 06/05/2025 2 100 152,5 14/05/2025 1 80 125,6 12/05/2025 1 25 38,8 15/05/2025 6 401 646,33 13/05/2025 5 171 265,49 16/05/2025 3 101 164,59 14/05/2025 4 200 306,8 19/05/2025 6 500 830 15/05/2025 2 51 77,53 20/05/2025 3 111 188,63 16/05/2025 3 101 158,59 21/05/2025 4 360 625,61 20/05/2025 2 100 166 22/05/2025 3 106 185,98 21/05/2025 5 400 664 23/05/2025 3 161 273,68 22/05/2025 3 101 171,73 26/05/2025 4 320 573,6 23/05/2025 1 1 1,68 27/05/2025 4 200 360 26/05/2025 2 120 208,8 28/05/2025 3 240 422,4 27/05/2025 2 100 173,5 29/05/2025 3 210 386,4 30/05/2025 1 20 37,92 30/05/2025 4 200 388 02/06/2025 3 150 285 02/06/2025 4 276 535,33 03/06/2025 4 133 251,77 03/06/2025 5 291 568,7 05/06/2025 5 250 497 05/06/2025 2 170 347,21 06/06/2025 4 160 323,6 06/06/2025 1 60 122,4 09/06/2025 2 56 109,76 10/06/2025 2 200 390 10/06/2025 1 50 96 11/06/2025 5 370 752,21 11/06/2025 2 100 196 12/06/2025 7 519 1123,38 12/06/2025 5 230 483,99 13/06/2025 4 188 404,97 13/06/2025 7 405 838,35 16/06/2025 3 240 539,21 16/06/2025 3 170 371,81 17/06/2025 9 740 1669,37 17/06/2025 3 150 319,5 18/06/2025 6 360 910,3 18/06/2025 3 454 1090,19 19/06/2025 2 46 110,52 19/06/2025 5 330 768,01 20/06/2025 5 290 715,31 24/06/2025 3 150 369 23/06/2025 7 600 1501,98 25/06/2025 1 50 121 25/06/2025 3 168 414,79 26/06/2025 1 1 2,42 26/06/2025 4 151 368,42 27/06/2025 5 250 599,5 27/06/2025 2 120 290,4 30/06/2025 4 200 476

