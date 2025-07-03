Regulatory News:
Groupe OKWIND (FR0013439627 ALOKW), specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, today reports on its liquidity contract with Portzamparc Groupe BNP Paribas for the 1st half of 2025.
Pursuant to GROUPE OKWIND's liquidity contract with PORTZAMPARC GROUPE BNP PARIBAS, on June 30, 2025, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:
- 14,352 shares GROUPE OKWIND,
- Cash: 24,451.91 euros
It is reminded that on the half-year statement dated December 31, 2024, the following resources were held under the liquidity contract:
- 12,230 shares GROUPE OKWIND,
- Cash: 34,594.15 euros
It is reminded that when the liquidity contract was set up on August 8, 2022, the following resources were made available on the liquidity contract:
- 200,000.00 euros
Over the course of the second half of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:
Shares
Cash balance
Nb. of transactions
Buy side
40,835
€106,366.12
585
Sell side
38,713
€96,223.88
439
About Groupe OKWIND
Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, the French group OKWIND is the expert in individual and collective energy self-consumption. Its comprehensive approach and cutting-edge technology aim to strengthen the energy autonomy and efficiency of farmers, businesses, communities, and individuals. Every day, Groupe OKWIND works towards the deployment of local, controlled, stable, low-carbon energy that respects territories to accelerate and optimize the ecological transition. The group designs, develops, and deploys complete green energy management solutions (local solar production, self-consumption, surplus revaluation, consumption model improvement). Thus, by becoming producer-consumers (prosumers), OKWIND customers can generate their own energy, manage their production, and also regulate their electrical processes. Historically based in France and located 30 km from Rennes (Torcé), Groupe OKWIND is close to its customers with several agencies and work centers spread throughout France. In 2024, Groupe OKWIND achieved consolidated sales of €57.1 million and now has 235 employees, with more than 5,000 installations across France.
For more information: www.okwind.fr
Appendix
H1 2024
BUY-SIDE
SELL-SIDE
Nb. transactions
Nb. of shares
Cash in euros
Nb. transactions
Nb. of shares
Cash in euros
TOTAL
585
40,835
106,366.12
TOTAL
439
38,713
96,223.88
02/01/2025
1
6
28,56
02/01/2025
2
56
277,76
03/01/2025
1
40
196
03/01/2025
2
80
404
06/01/2025
1
24
123,84
06/01/2025
14
1440
7974,43
07/01/2025
5
400
2321,6
07/01/2025
2
151
878,9
08/01/2025
6
416
2331,64
08/01/2025
2
44
248,64
09/01/2025
9
432
2307,23
09/01/2025
4
253
1425,91
10/01/2025
4
280
1453,2
10/01/2025
4
370
1950,2
13/01/2025
10
526
2683,81
13/01/2025
3
213
1098,08
14/01/2025
8
360
1829,81
14/01/2025
1
100
520
15/01/2025
9
640
3211,2
16/01/2025
4
301
1488,93
16/01/2025
4
181
888,13
17/01/2025
1
80
392
17/01/2025
4
200
974
20/01/2025
1
11
50,6
20/01/2025
9
475
2206,99
22/01/2025
10
860
3720,88
21/01/2025
14
880
3815,59
23/01/2025
3
282
1189,67
22/01/2025
9
455
1919,24
27/01/2025
5
500
1708
23/01/2025
3
105
438
28/01/2025
3
300
882
24/01/2025
48
3722
13646,71
29/01/2025
6
648
1927,41
27/01/2025
22
1509
4607,73
30/01/2025
1
25
74
28/01/2025
12
519
1496,48
31/01/2025
6
783
2188,56
29/01/2025
4
188
551,2
03/02/2025
6
2901
7478,49
30/01/2025
7
370
1035,26
04/02/2025
7
513
1396,9
31/01/2025
10
491
1257,55
05/02/2025
3
270
709,4
03/02/2025
2
100
255
06/02/2025
2
101
266,6
04/02/2025
3
210
543,9
07/02/2025
5
440
1149,98
05/02/2025
1
70
182
10/02/2025
1
300
793,5
06/02/2025
6
351
905,62
11/02/2025
8
800
2163,2
07/02/2025
5
263
673,91
12/02/2025
1
113
289,28
10/02/2025
2
120
313,2
14/02/2025
2
600
1530
11/02/2025
8
540
1402,11
17/02/2025
6
478
1188,21
12/02/2025
1
300
759
18/02/2025
3
201
480,39
13/02/2025
2
600
1503
19/02/2025
7
280
645,6
14/02/2025
3
900
2187
20/02/2025
2
140
300,71
17/02/2025
7
490
1185,46
21/02/2025
2
80
167,6
18/02/2025
9
645
1443,96
24/02/2025
4
1250
2616
19/02/2025
12
600
1257,6
25/02/2025
3
201
426,1
20/02/2025
1
100
198
26/02/2025
3
400
822
24/02/2025
5
340
686,49
28/02/2025
3
250
470
25/02/2025
10
401
812,55
03/03/2025
14
942
1796,96
26/02/2025
5
330
654,19
04/03/2025
3
210
375,9
27/02/2025
5
340
656,81
05/03/2025
12
1260
2316,01
28/02/2025
10
610
1108,13
06/03/2025
5
350
655,2
03/03/2025
10
870
1563,56
07/03/2025
5
350
667,8
04/03/2025
6
385
675,41
10/03/2025
9
690
1360,61
05/03/2025
6
540
955,58
11/03/2025
1
70
157,5
07/03/2025
6
390
715,81
12/03/2025
7
470
921,2
10/03/2025
3
240
448,8
13/03/2025
5
360
749,99
11/03/2025
13
790
1632,77
14/03/2025
5
330
690,79
13/03/2025
4
180
365,99
17/03/2025
3
300
632,01
14/03/2025
3
209
431,17
18/03/2025
2
102
216,88
17/03/2025
1
100
208
19/03/2025
5
356
689,93
18/03/2025
9
505
1017,02
20/03/2025
5
350
672,14
19/03/2025
7
420
787,21
24/03/2025
4
280
521,5
20/03/2025
4
280
519,4
25/03/2025
1
60
111,6
21/03/2025
5
380
706,72
26/03/2025
3
175
324,29
24/03/2025
2
140
256,9
27/03/2025
1
70
130,9
25/03/2025
1
60
109,2
28/03/2025
2
130
242,91
26/03/2025
1
60
109,2
31/03/2025
1
70
127,4
27/03/2025
1
50
92
01/04/2025
3
240
439,2
28/03/2025
4
310
564,91
02/04/2025
4
340
638,38
31/03/2025
1
70
126
03/04/2025
9
571
1096,43
01/04/2025
1
1
1,78
04/04/2025
2
37
75,11
03/04/2025
3
141
256,63
08/04/2025
8
510
1019,39
04/04/2025
7
371
726,64
09/04/2025
1
300
639
07/04/2025
13
910
1761,58
10/04/2025
8
2108
4723,18
09/04/2025
3
767
1584,01
16/04/2025
1
70
147
10/04/2025
1
300
630
17/04/2025
3
260
524,81
11/04/2025
5
1500
3360
22/04/2025
5
330
670,59
14/04/2025
3
120
253,6
23/04/2025
3
210
429,09
16/04/2025
4
280
568,4
24/04/2025
6
300
620,76
17/04/2025
6
420
822,4
28/04/2025
3
300
489
22/04/2025
4
181
358,36
29/04/2025
5
500
741
24/04/2025
6
186
375,18
30/04/2025
10
1150
1795,5
25/04/2025
23
3201
5415,45
02/05/2025
4
280
506,8
28/04/2025
7
1000
1482
05/05/2025
1
23
38,18
29/04/2025
3
250
357,3
06/05/2025
4
200
314
30/04/2025
2
120
170,4
09/05/2025
1
300
465
02/05/2025
6
300
496,8
12/05/2025
2
83
130,31
05/05/2025
10
500
786
13/05/2025
3
82
130,38
06/05/2025
2
100
152,5
14/05/2025
1
80
125,6
12/05/2025
1
25
38,8
15/05/2025
6
401
646,33
13/05/2025
5
171
265,49
16/05/2025
3
101
164,59
14/05/2025
4
200
306,8
19/05/2025
6
500
830
15/05/2025
2
51
77,53
20/05/2025
3
111
188,63
16/05/2025
3
101
158,59
21/05/2025
4
360
625,61
20/05/2025
2
100
166
22/05/2025
3
106
185,98
21/05/2025
5
400
664
23/05/2025
3
161
273,68
22/05/2025
3
101
171,73
26/05/2025
4
320
573,6
23/05/2025
1
1
1,68
27/05/2025
4
200
360
26/05/2025
2
120
208,8
28/05/2025
3
240
422,4
27/05/2025
2
100
173,5
29/05/2025
3
210
386,4
30/05/2025
1
20
37,92
30/05/2025
4
200
388
02/06/2025
3
150
285
02/06/2025
4
276
535,33
03/06/2025
4
133
251,77
03/06/2025
5
291
568,7
05/06/2025
5
250
497
05/06/2025
2
170
347,21
06/06/2025
4
160
323,6
06/06/2025
1
60
122,4
09/06/2025
2
56
109,76
10/06/2025
2
200
390
10/06/2025
1
50
96
11/06/2025
5
370
752,21
11/06/2025
2
100
196
12/06/2025
7
519
1123,38
12/06/2025
5
230
483,99
13/06/2025
4
188
404,97
13/06/2025
7
405
838,35
16/06/2025
3
240
539,21
16/06/2025
3
170
371,81
17/06/2025
9
740
1669,37
17/06/2025
3
150
319,5
18/06/2025
6
360
910,3
18/06/2025
3
454
1090,19
19/06/2025
2
46
110,52
19/06/2025
5
330
768,01
20/06/2025
5
290
715,31
24/06/2025
3
150
369
23/06/2025
7
600
1501,98
25/06/2025
1
50
121
25/06/2025
3
168
414,79
26/06/2025
1
1
2,42
26/06/2025
4
151
368,42
27/06/2025
5
250
599,5
27/06/2025
2
120
290,4
30/06/2025
4
200
476
