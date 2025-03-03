OKWIND launches the construction of its new industrial site in Etrelles (35)

Groupe OKWIND (FR0013439627 ALOKW), which is specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, takes a major step forward today with the start of construction of its new industrial production site in Etrelles (35), Brittany, in partnership with Legendre Construction. This ambitious project marks a key milestone in the Group's development, reinforcing its differentiated approach to self-consumption and energy autonomy, as well as its commitment to the energy transition.

A strategic milestone in the Group's industrial development

With an industrial capacity up to three times higher than of its current site, this new building will support the increase in production and diversification of the Group's activities. It will also house the headquarters of Groupe OKWIND, designed to accommodate 250 employees in an innovative and exemplary space in terms of energy performance.

With an additional 1-hectare land reserve, the Etrelles site marks a structuring milestone in the Group's strategic roadmap, aimed at supporting its medium- and long-term growth dynamics.

As a true showcase of the Group's expertise, this building will serve as a demonstration and innovation platform for photovoltaic technologies dedicated to self-consumption. The complete ecosystem of OKWIND solutions (trackers, fixed ground-mounted and roof-mounted photovoltaic panels, storage and recharging elements) will be deployed to ensure energy production and strengthen energy autonomy of the site.

A site focused on innovation and sustainability

Innovative industrial processes and tools mainly through optimization of space and flow management;

mainly through optimization of space and flow management; A dedicated R&D laboratory for the development of new technologies to optimize energy production and management;

for the development of new technologies to optimize energy production and management; A collective self-consumption loop involving five local companies and Vitré Community, for shared and decarbonized energy;

involving five local companies and Vitré Community, for shared and decarbonized energy; A responsible design aimed at reducing the building's carbon footprint.

With this industrial excellence center, scheduled for delivery at the end of 2025, Groupe OKWIND equips itself with the necessary production capacities to support the transformation of the energy market.

Louis MAURICE, Founder and Chairman of Groupe OKWIND, states: "We are very proud to realize our ambition with the launch of the construction of this high-performance factory, which will accelerate the responsible energy transition. This is a structuring and important step, combining high industrial performance and controlled environmental impact. This project consolidates our long-term outlook and perfectly and truly materializes our desire to put industrial power at the service of the environmental energy transition."

With this large-scale site, Groupe OKWIND reaffirms its ambition to accelerate the transition to local, sustainable, and accessible energy for all, while ensuring value creation for all its stakeholders.

About Groupe OKWIND

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, the French group OKWIND is the expert in individual and collective energy self-consumption. Its comprehensive approach and cutting-edge technology aim to strengthen the energy autonomy and efficiency of farmers, businesses, communities, and individuals. Every day, Groupe OKWIND works towards the deployment of local, controlled, stable, low-carbon energy that respects territories to accelerate and optimize the ecological transition. The group designs, develops, and deploys complete green energy management solutions (local solar production, self-consumption, surplus revaluation, consumption model improvement). Thus, by becoming producer-consumers (prosumers), OKWIND customers can generate their own energy, manage their production, and also regulate their electrical processes. Historically based in France and located 30 km from Rennes (Torcé), Groupe OKWIND is close to its customers with several agencies and work centers spread throughout France. In 2024, Groupe OKWIND achieved consolidated sales of €57.1 million and now has 235 employees, with more than 5,000 installations across France.

For more information: www.okwind.fr

Next financial announcement:

Publication of 2024 Full-Year Results and 2025 First Quarter Revenue, on April 24, 2025 (after market close)

