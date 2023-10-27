

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a weak start and a subsequent recovery that resulted in a positive spell till about an hour past noon on Friday, the Switzerland market faltered and eventually ended the day's session on a negative note.



The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 10,411.07 around mid morning, ended the day with a loss of 43.98 points or 0.42% at 10,323.71, nearly 25 points off the session's low of 10,300.82.



Novartis declined 1.56%, and Nestle ended 1.44% down. Holcim, Partners Group, UBS Group, Zurich Insurance Group and Lonza Group lost 0.4 to 1%.



Givaudan rallied about 4%. Logitech International gained 2.3% and Sika advanced 1.4%.



In the Mid Price Index, AMS ended lower by 1.75%. BKW and Temenos Group both ended nearly 1% down. Lindt & Spruengli and Barry Callebaut posted moderate losses.



Meyer Burger Tech climbed 2.1%. Straumann Holding gained 1.63%, while Ems Chemie Holding, Swatch Group and Flughafen Zurich gained 1.1 to 1.4%.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken