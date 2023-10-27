Iberdrola participates in historic Yorktown Day celebration in Virginia and unveils a dedicated plaque at Lee Mansion in Massachusetts to honor Spanish contributions

Avangrid, Inc.'s (NYSE: AGR) parent company Iberdrola recently marked the end of Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating Spain's contribution to U.S. Independence at events in Virginia and Massachusetts. These events are part of Iberdrola's Unveiling Memories project, which aims to leave a permanent legacy of the crucial contribution of Spain and Latinos and Hispanics to American independence.

First, Iberdrola participated in a Spanish Exhibit Unveiling Ceremony at Yorktown Battlefield Visitor Center in Virginia, the site of the last major battle of the Revolutionary War, as part of the Yorktown Day celebration, which commemorates the 1781 Siege of Yorktown. Iberdrola presented a donation of a Real de a Ocho-a silver Spanish dollar-as a symbol of the important economic contribution of the Spanish Crown to the victory in Yorktown. The event also included a panel which discussed Spain's contributions to the decisive victory and the role of Francisco de Saavedra, a Spanish government official and soldier.

The second event took place at Marblehead Museum in Massachusetts where Iberdrola officials helped unveil a bronze plaque dedicated to Diego María de Gardoqui at Lee Mansion. Gardoqui was a merchant from the port of Bilbao in northern Spain who played a critical role during the Revolutionary War by dispatching supplies of arms and other materials to the Continental Army. Gardoqui was appointed the first Spanish ambassador to the Continental Congress and attended the 1789 swearing-in of George Washington as the first President of the United States.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $41 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs more than 7,500 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the JUST 100 companies a ranking of America's best corporate citizens. In 2023, Avangrid ranked first within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment. The company supports the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231027248640/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Sarah Warren

sarah.warren@avangrid.com

585-794-9253