

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Target Corporation (TGT) is set to kick off its holiday shopping season with four weeks of deals leading up to Black Friday on tens of thousands of items.



The offers, including many up to 50% off, will be available in store, online and in the Target app.



The deals begin October 29 and run through Thanksgiving weekend, with special savings across all categories, including items for gifting and entertaining, on Target owned brands like Cat & Jack and A New Day, and top national brands like Apple and Nintendo.



'We know our guests are looking for exceptional value this holiday season, which is why Target's offering thousands of Black Friday deals across our entire assortment,' said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer. 'Whether they're stocking up on seasonal essentials, preparing for holiday gatherings, or looking for the perfect gift, our guests can trust Target for the combination of inspiration and affordability that'll help them make the season special for their friends and family.'



Beginning Oct. 29 and running through Thanksgiving weekend, new weekly deals will be available each Sunday through Saturday.



Few of the offers include, up to $100 off select Apple iPads, $100 off Beats Solo3 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones and 50% off Sony WH-XB910N EXTRA BASS Bluetooth Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

