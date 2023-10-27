

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar was a bit volatile against its major counterparts on Friday, with traders reacting to the latest batch of economic data and continuing to monitor the developments on the geopolitical front, and looking ahead to the upcoming eventful week.



The Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday (November 1). The Bank of Japan is also slated to announce its policy next week.



A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed personal income in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the month of September.



The Commerce Department said personal income rose by 0.3% in September after climbing by 0.4% in August. Economists had expected income to advance by another 0.4%.



Meanwhile, the report said personal spending increased by 0.7% in September after rising by 0.4% in August. Spending was expected to climb by 0.5%.



The Commerce Department also said its reading on consumer prices rose by 0.4% in September, matching the increase in August.



The annual rate of consumer price growth was unchanged at 3.4%, while the annual rate of core consumer price growth slipped to 3.7% in September from 3.8% in August.



Revised data released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated by slightly less than previously estimated in the month of October. The report said the consumer sentiment index for October was upwardly revised to 63.8 from the preliminary estimate of 63.0.



The dollar index, which climbed to 106.80 in early New York session, dropped to 106.32 around mid morning, but recovered to 106.56, trimming its loss to 0.04%.



Against the Euro, the dollar was roughly flat at 1.0568 a little while ago, recovering from 1.0599. Against Pound Sterling, the dollar was up marginally at 1.2121.



The dollar weakened to 149.67 yen, easing from 150.40. Against the Aussie, the dollar was down at 0.6331, and against Swiss franc, strengthened to CHF 0.9020 from CHF 0.8990.



The dollar gained against the loonie, fetching C$ 1.3878 a unit, compared to C$ 1.3832 on Thursday.



