Whole Foods Market Foundations: Whole Planet Foundation In-Person and Virtual Auction Donors and Advocates Are Alleviating Poverty

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2023 / Whole Foods Market Foundations

By Joy Stoddard, Development & Outreach Director

Whole Planet Foundation is grateful for the support of so many advocates who made our 2023 Party With A Purpose Annual Benefit and Auction a success! In-person attendees, volunteers, sponsors, supplier donors, corporate donors, in-kind donors, WPF Community Engagement Committee Members and event partners helped raise more than $100,000 and counting.

Live Auction donors include a Wrexham jersey signed by Blakely Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated by Betty Buzz, D'Angelico Premier Mini DC Guitar donated by Saint James Organic Brewed Tea, A Day on the Lake Package including YETI cooler and tumblers and 10' Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board donated by HumanCo, Kimo Sabe Mezcal Grand Añejo Reserve uniquely one-of-a-kind Huichol artisan beaded bottle that is an original work of visionary art, Schwinn 26" Cruiser Bike and supplements donated by Mary Ruth's Organics, and two Mt. Kilimanjaro Guided Climbs with Safari donated by Urth Expedition.

Silent auction donors include Anchor Packaging, Ayeya, Ben & Jerry's, Beverly Biehl of the Intuitive Interior, C2O, Claire Sommers Buck Jewelry, Comvita, GoodPop, Franzetti Jewelers, Health-Ade, Hella Cocktail Co., HumanCo, Claire Kelly, KeVita, Kristin Meekhof Consulting, Pact, Papyrus-Recycled Greetings, San Trade Limited, Sanzo, the San Antonio Spurs, Scott White, Steaz, Stephanie Manciagli, Sun Noodle, Topo Chico, Zoe So, and Whole Foods Market.

Virtual auction item donors include Ayeya, De Lune, DIFF Charitable Eyewear, Dosa by Dosa, Eclipse Foods, Ethika, GoodSam Foods, Gulf Relay and Kameron Hammond, JR Simich, Kidfresh, Kuli Kuli Foods, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Laoban Dumplings, Lil' Gourmets, Pizza Girl, Pressed, Rambler Sparkling Water, Shoes For Crews, Tari Zaka of Aspiring Artists of the Earth and YouTheory.

Menu providers include Applegate, Betty Buzz, Brazi Bites, Chloe's, Comvita, C2O, FOODMatch, Good Food For Good, Hella Cocktail Co., KeVita, Lupii, Nixie, Nutpods, Oishii, Petit Pot, Primal Kitchen, Sanzo, Shire's Naturals, Smartwater, Steaz, Suja Life, Teapigs and Youtheory.

Goody bag contributors include Aloha, Andalou Naturals, Brazi Bites, Bobo's, Cafe Spice, Cedar's Foods, Chloe's, Chosen Foods, DIFF Charitable Eyewear, Eat The Change, Flow Alkaline Spring Water, FOODMatch, Gaia Herbs, Goodles, HighKey, Himalaya, HIPPEAS, Human Co, Jessica's Natural Foods, Kidfresh, Kosterina, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Little Secrets, Lupii, Manitoba Harvest, MaryRuth's Organics, Mikuna, Mineragua, Nature's Bakery, No Cow, Nutpods, OLIPOP, Olyra Foods, Outstanding Foods, Pact, Papyrus-Recycled Greetings, Rhythm Superfoods, Rosted, Sacred Serve, Saffron Road, Shoes For Crews, Steaz Suja Life, Sunwink, The Republic of Tea, Tortiyahs!, Trilogy, World Centric and Youtheory.

Special thanks to

Event item donors Alliance Marketing, D'Angelico, and Lucid Routes

Whole Planet Foundation field team members Claire Kelly, Stephanie Manciagli, and Zoe So for sourcing global items from countries where they live and work abroad

The Whole Planet Foundation Community Engagement Committee for inviting new advocates to support the Whole Planet Foundation mission

Event partners Ayeya, Auctioneer JaMarr John Johnson, Austin's Elite Staffing, DIFF Charitable Eyewear, DJ Ang, Jetter Photography, KF Morrison Media, Jasberry, Jeremiah Johnson, Oro Dance Company, Starr of Texas, Studio AZUL, and Scott MacMillan of BRAC

Whole Foods Market team members Sharon Espinoza, Samantha Halsey, Michael Selman, Reid Harmon, Chris Brydges, and Aneka Patel for helping us pivot from outdoors to indoors given the Texas storms

Whole Planet Foundation team members Sandy Mariscal, Haley Calzadilla, Tiara Moore-Jones, Crystal Beasley, Jessica Villanueva, Victor Quiroz, Stephanie Manciagli and Daniel Zoltani for their dedication to celebrating our annual impact on poverty alleviation and furthering Whole Planet Foundation's mission.

Please join the virtual auction, accessible to anyone in the U.S. now through Sunday evening at 11:59 pm CST, October 29. Register for free for the virtual auction and help empower more entrepreneurs with access to income-generating opportunities.

To learn more about partnership opportunities or the Community Engagement Committee, email Joy.Stoddard@wholefoods.com to get involved. Thank you!



