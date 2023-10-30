

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) said it recorded a solid production performance from underlying base business over the first nine months of the year, where key copper, coal and zinc assets performed in line with expectations and previously communicated guidance.



For the nine month period, own sourced copper production was 735,800 tonnes, 5% lower than prior year, reflecting the sale of Cobar in June 2023 and lower copper by-product production outside the Copper department. Own sourced cobalt production was 32,500 tonnes, in line with last year. Own sourced zinc production was 672,100 tonnes, 4% lower than last year, mainly reflecting the 2022 disposals of South American zinc operations and the closure of Matagami.



Own sourced nickel production was 68,400 tonnes, 16% lower a year ago. Attributable ferrochrome production was 873,000 tonnes, 21% lower than the comparable 2022 period. Coal production of 83.9 million tonnes was broadly in line with the prior year period.



'Full year 2023 production guidance for copper, zinc, coal and cobalt remains in line with previous guidance, however nickel has been reduced. Ferrochrome production has also been marked lower, however chrome ore mining production is expected to only be modestly below 2022 levels,' Glencore CEO, Gary Nagle, said.



