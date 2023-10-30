

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ahold Delhaize has agreed to acquire 100% of Romanian grocery retailer Profi Rom Food SRL from MidEuropa. Profi is a traditional grocery retailer in Romania, operating 1,654 stores. In the twelve months ending June 2023, it generated 2.5 billion euros in sales. Ahold Delhaize will pay an enterprise value of approximately 1.3 billion euros, corresponding to lease-adjusted enterprise value of 1.8 billion euros.



Ahold Delhaize said the acquisition will more than double the size of its existing Romanian business, which operates under the Mega Image brand and has 969 stores, predominantly in urban areas. Ahold Delhaize expects to generate significant revenue growth and synergies from the acquisition. The company said the combination is expected to be sales growth and EBIT margin accretive, post synergies, and integration, to Ahold Delhaize Europe and EPS accretive to Ahold Delhaize, all in the first year after closing.



